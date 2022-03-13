Bommai announces tax-free sop for ‘The Kashmir Files’

The Karnataka Government on Sunday announced tax sops for the Bollywood movie The Kashmir Files.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took to Twitter to congratulate the movie director, Vivek Agnihotri, and announce tax-free benefit for the movie.

“Kudos to Vivek Agnihotri for The Kashmir Files, a blood curdling, poignant and honest narrative for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their home land. To lend support to the movie and encourage our people to watch it, we will make the movie tax free in Karnataka,” Mr. Bommai tweeted.

While the State levied entertainment tax before it was subsumed by the Goods and Services Tax in July 1, 2017, a GST of 28% is levied on cinema screening.

Mr. Bommai, along with party and Cabinet colleagues, watched the movie in the city on Sunday night.