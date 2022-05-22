Bommai announces ₹5 lakh compensation to kin of each accident victim

May 22, 2022 18:43 IST

Even as a few of the survivors of Saturday’s accident near Dharwad are still battling for their life, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the victims.

The number of deaths in the accident has risen to nine with one of the survivors, Manushree Dasanakoppa, 16, breathing her last in the hospital on Saturday night.

Eleven people suffered injuries including the driver of the Multi-utility Vehicle (MUV) and are being treated at KIMS Hospital.

In an official tweet, Mr. Bommai said that following an appeal by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, the compensation had been released from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The victims were relatives of the bride and the bridegroom and were returning to Nigadi after attending a betrothal ceremony at Mansur Mutt and were supposed to return to Mantur on Saturday morning again to attend the marriage of the Dasanakoppa family.

Meanwhile, Mr. Joshi visited KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, where the survivors are recuperating. He spoke to the family members of the injured persons and consoled those who have lost their nearest ones in the accident.