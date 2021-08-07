Karnataka CM Bommai allocates portfolios to ministers

Bengaluru

07 August 2021 12:27 IST

In all, 29 ministers, besides Mr. Bommai, are now in the Cabinet.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai allocated portfolios to ministers, three days after they were sworn in.

Mr. Bommai has retained Finance and Bengaluru Development, besides all the other unallocated portfolios. Home has been given to first-time minister Araga Jnanedra.

Murugesh Nirani has been allocated Industries, while R. Ashok, who was Revenue Minister earlier, will continue with the same responsibility. Primary Education will now be handled by first-time minister B.C. Nagesh. N. Sunil Kumar, another first time minister, has got Energy and Kannada and Culture.

K. Sudhakar has retained Health and Family Welfare, while Ashwath Narayan, earlier Minister for Higher Education and IT/BT, will continue to shoulder the same responsibilities.

As many as 13 ministers will continue in the same ministries that they did in the B.S. Yediyurappa-led ministry.

Click here to read the allocations