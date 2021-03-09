Bombay Karnataka has reason to cheer

Office-bearers of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry watching the live telecast of the State Budget in Hubballi on Monday.

HUBBALLI

09 March 2021 01:03 IST

The districts of Bombay-Karnataka region have something to cheer about in the Budget, although not many demands have been met.

The pending demand for a direct railway line (73 km) between Dharwad and Belagavi via Kittur received grant of ₹463 crore in the State Budget.

A grant of ₹10 crore in the first year for a ₹75 crore project for upgrade of Dharwad Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, establishment of regional centre of forensic science laboratories in Hubballi, establishment of a food park under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan scheme in Ittangihal village of Vijayapura district; establishment of ‘Modern Quality Analysis Unit’ at an expenditure of ₹4 crore at Agricultural Produce Market in Byadgi in Haveri district are few projects for the region.

The Budget mentioned requisition to NWDA (National Water Development Agency) for formulating a project to utilise 22 tmcft of water under Bedti-Varada river linking project. The project however will depend on the technical feasibility study. The long pending Mahadayi project is yet to materialise despite the MWDT verdict as the state government still has to get several permissions for competent authorities.

Along with Ballari in the Kalyana Karnataka region, Hubballi’s Karnataka Insitute of Medical Sciences will get emergency treatment unit. A textile park was proposed at Guledgudda in Bagalkot district and a smart handloom design studio has been proposed for North Karnataka. Haveri got ₹8 crore grant for construction of district police complex.

Uttara Kannada district got a few projects. Implementation of Khar land project which stops through flap gate the backsurge of salt water due to high tides and floods in the rivers for ₹300 crore has been proposed. Development of a civil enclave near Naval Air Base of Ankola; development of 1,000 acre eco-tourism park in Tadadi; and development of four-lane connectivity road at ₹100 crore under Bharath Mala Project from NH 66 to the Kasarkod harbour of Honnavara have been proposed.

In central Karnataka, a 50-bed capacity sub-centre of Jayadeva Insitute of Cardiology in Davangere was proposed.