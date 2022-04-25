Bomb scare in Hubballi college

The Hindu Bureau April 25, 2022 17:13 IST

A file photo of police patrolling the streets following violent clashes in over an objectionable social media post, in Hubballi, on April 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Police rushed to a private college in Hubballi following a phone call to the control room claiming that there was a bomb in the campus that serves as a pre-university examination centre. Members of the canine squad and their handlers searched the building. However, they did not find any bomb. Officers provided special security at the college in old Hubballi where Abhishek Hiremath, the boy accused of provoking the Hubballi violence, is appearing for his PUC examinations.



