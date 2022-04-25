Bomb scare in Hubballi college
Abhishek Hiremath, the boy accused of provoking the Hubballi violence, is appearing for his PUC examinations at the college in old Hubballi
Police rushed to a private college in Hubballi following a phone call to the control room claiming that there was a bomb in the campus that serves as a pre-university examination centre.
Members of the canine squad and their handlers searched the building. However, they did not find any bomb.
Officers provided special security at the college in old Hubballi where Abhishek Hiremath, the boy accused of provoking the Hubballi violence, is appearing for his PUC examinations.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.