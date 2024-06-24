ADVERTISEMENT

Bomb hoax at Kalaburagi Airport

Published - June 24, 2024 07:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The bomb disposal squad and State Industrial Security Force personnel conducting a search inside Kalaburagi Airport after the authorities received a threat email on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Kalaburagi Airport on Monday received a bomb threat via email, but it was found to be a hoax.

Airport Director Chilaka Mahesh received the anonymous email at 7 a.m. stating that a bomb has been planted on the airport premises.

The airport officials then alerted the Police Commissioner.

After a thorough checking of the premises by the bomb disposal squad, dog squad and the State Industrial Security Force personnel, the airport authorities confirmed that the email sent by the unidentified person about the bomb being planted in the airport was a hoax.

The bomb disposal squad shifted all the airport staff and passengers to a safe place and conducted search operations for more than two hours.

The squad also conducted a search of luggage of passengers on a flight that landed from Bengaluru in the morning.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda was also on the same flight.

Meanwhile, the airport authorities have further strengthened security.

