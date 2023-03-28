ADVERTISEMENT

Bogie Bogie to be inaugurated today in Hubballi

March 28, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Sri Siddharoodha Swami Railway Station, which has already set a world record for the longest railway platform, has another attraction in the form of a rail coach restaurant

The Hindu Bureau

The rail coach restaurant that will be inaugurated at the Sri Siddharoodha Swami Railway Station in Hubballi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

An inside view of the rail coach restaurant in Hubballi. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

The Sri Siddharoodha Swami Railway Station in Hubballi, which has already a world record for the longest railway platform, now has another attraction in the form of a rail coach restaurant.

Named Bogie Bogie, the rail coach restaurant has been designed out of a railway coach and the coach has been modified to suit the tastes of connoisseurs of food.

As the objective is to serve the needs of the people of Hubballi and also tourists visiting the city, the restaurant on wheels will be serving food round the clock. And, to facilitate this, the staff will work in different shifts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The take-away section of Bogie Bogie restaurant in Hubballi. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

The railway coach has been modified into Bogie Bogie at a cost of ₹1.5 crore and it will have a grand opening on Wednesday, which will see celebrities from Bollywood in attendance.

The rail coach restaurant, which is stationed in the lower circulating area of Sri Siddharoodha Swami Railway Station, will be inaugurated at 7 p.m. with Bollywood actors Anjali Arora and Sameer Mark as guests of honour.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Harietha S. will be present.

The restaurant has been designed to satiate the taste buds of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian visitors. There will be separate kitchens for preparing vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies. The restaurant on wheels will serve both North Indian and South Indian delicacies.. It also has a take-away counter.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US