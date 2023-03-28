Bogie Bogie to be inaugurated today in Hubballi

March 28, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Sri Siddharoodha Swami Railway Station in Hubballi, which has already a world record for the longest railway platform, now has another attraction in the form of a rail coach restaurant.

Named Bogie Bogie, the rail coach restaurant has been designed out of a railway coach and the coach has been modified to suit the tastes of connoisseurs of food.

As the objective is to serve the needs of the people of Hubballi and also tourists visiting the city, the restaurant on wheels will be serving food round the clock. And, to facilitate this, the staff will work in different shifts.

The railway coach has been modified into Bogie Bogie at a cost of ₹1.5 crore and it will have a grand opening on Wednesday, which will see celebrities from Bollywood in attendance.

The rail coach restaurant, which is stationed in the lower circulating area of Sri Siddharoodha Swami Railway Station, will be inaugurated at 7 p.m. with Bollywood actors Anjali Arora and Sameer Mark as guests of honour.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Harietha S. will be present.

The restaurant has been designed to satiate the taste buds of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian visitors. There will be separate kitchens for preparing vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies. The restaurant on wheels will serve both North Indian and South Indian delicacies.. It also has a take-away counter.