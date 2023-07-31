Bogadi panchayat: Residents meet MLA, seek facilities 

July 31, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MYSURU

Residents of various private layouts relayeed their woes to the MLA for Chamundeshwari G.T. Deve Gowda, during a meeting held at Bogadi Town Panchayat here on Monday.

Demanding basic facilities in their layouts, the residents and others sought the MLA’s intervention in ensuring facilities such as roads in the localities that are now part of the newly-constituted Bogadi Town Panchayat. They also sought Khata for their properties from the panchayat.

The MLA received the petitions from the residents and said he would bring some of the issues to the notice of the government. The khata for revenue sites as being done in Bengaluru can also be done in Mysuru. “I will take up the matter with the government.”

The MLA said the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) released sites and issued NoCs even before the layouts had facilities as per the norms. “I have information that nearly 175 layouts in Chamundeshwari constituency lack basic facilities. Out of 275 layouts, only 100 have facilities,” he claimed.

If MUDA had not released the sites and issued NoCs, those who developed the layouts would have provided and completed all facilities in the layouts as required, he argued.

The MLA said a sum of ₹2,000 crore would be required if all basic facilities had to be provided to these layouts. The government will not be providing any funds for developing the layouts. In this regard, a memorandum submitted to the government and the district administration has not yielded any results. Since the Chief Minister is from Mysuru, I will make another request to the government in this regard,” he promised.

If the khatas for the properties are done, the Bogadi panchayat will get revenue and the same can be used in providing facilities in the layouts, he held.