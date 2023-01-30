ADVERTISEMENT

Boeing to open its second largest campus near Devanahalli

January 30, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The aeroplane manufacturer says it has invested $200 million to build the campus on 43 acres of land

The Hindu Bureau

The Boeing headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. | Photo Credit: AFP

.Boeing India said it would open its new and second largest campus outside of its global headquarters, in Virginia, at Aerospace Park in Devanahalli, near Kempegowda International Airport, by the end of 2023.

The company said on January 30, Monday, it had invested over $200 million to build the campus on 43 acres of land on the city’s outskirts. It may be recalled that the project was cleared by H.D. Kumaraswamy’s government in September 2018.

The new facility would house various labs, testing infrastructure, and part of R&D operations while most engineers would continue to work from Boeing India Engineering & Technology Centre at Bagmane Tech Park, Bengaluru, said Aarti Singh, Senior Director, IT and DA and CIO Boeing India while addressing a media conference.

