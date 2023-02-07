Boeing to focus on local industry at Aero India 2023

February 07, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

At Aero India 2023, Boeing will focus on investments in growing local services and capabilities, workforce development and partnerships to support India’s Make in India vision.

A key strategic goal for Boeing in India is to strengthen and leverage local talent and its growing network of more than 300 supplier partners, said the aerospace company.

“The Indian aerospace and defence industry is poised for growth and offers significant opportunities for Boeing with our proven portfolio of products and services. Boeing is committed to supporting and enabling this progress with a vision to bring the best of Boeing to India and take the best of India to the world,” said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing.

The company’s exhibit at Hall A, USA Pavilion (A7.2 – A6. 3) is built around the theme of “The Runway to a Billion Opportunities”, highlighting local partnerships and investments in India.

The exhibit will also feature advanced products, including the F/A-18 Super Hornet, P-8I, CH-47 Chinook, 737, 787 Dreamliner and 777X. Visitors will be able to experience the AH-64 Apache simulator and learn more about the combat helicopter’s capabilities and a wide range of missions.

Joint venture

The joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL), recently delivered the first fuselage for six AH-64 Apache attack helicopters ordered by the Indian Army from its facility in Hyderabad.

India presently operates 11 C-17s, 22 AH-64 Apaches (with six more on order), 15 CH-47 Chinooks, 12 P-8Is, three VVIP aircraft, and two Head of State aircraft. In addition, more than 150 Boeing aeroplanes, including the Next-Generation 737, 737 MAX, 757, 777, and 787 Dreamliner, are operated by India’s leading commercial airlines.