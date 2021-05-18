Boeing India to set up 250 beds with oxygen at ESIC Hospital

Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh Nirani has said that the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital Complex in Kalaburagi will be soon upgraded with additional 250 beds with oxygen support provided by aerospace major Boeing India.

As Boeing India joined hands with the government in the fight against COVID-19, instead of setting up new infrastructure, Boeing India has decided to set up 250 beds with oxygen at the existing ESIC Hospital Complex itself.

Mr. Nirani, addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, said that the oxygen bed infrastructure is being increased to cope with the increased demand from COVID-19 patients requiring medical oxygen.

The Minister said that there was a decline in the number of positive cases in the district for the last week. Kalaburagi was in the third place with the highest number of cases and it has come down to 19th place now.

He said that the district administration has established COVID Care Centres in government schools and residential hostels in rural areas, and people who are in home isolation should be shifted to these centres.

Mr. Nirani clarified that there is no shortage of medical oxygen in the district. Oxygen storage capacity has been increased from 20 kilo litre to 35 kilo litre.

As of now, the district has 200 vials of Remdevisir injection. And, 1,700 vials of the injection reached the district on Tuesday. Directions have been issued to the health officials that the vials should be opened in front of the patients.

According to the district administration, three black fungus cases have been reported in the district. Steps have been taken to control the infection; the district has 100 vials of injection to treat this infection.

Action will be taken against those manipulating data of COVID-19 cases, he added.