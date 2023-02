February 13, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Belagavi

A city-based 39-year-old bodybuilder was found dead in Belagavi on Monday.

His family members found Jaffer Peerzade dead in his house. He was working in the Revenue Department.

He was married to Reshma Talikoti, Special Land Acquisition Officer of the Hidkal Dam Irrigation Project.

A case is being registered.

