Body shifted to graveyard on bicycle

Family members of a worker have complained that government officials did not help them shift his body to the graveyard in Mugut Khan Hubballi village in Belagavi district on Sunday.
The man was suffering from fever for three days. He was taken to a private clinic in the village where the doctors suspected that he may have COVID-19.
They advised his relatives to shift the patient to the district designated hospital. However, he died on Saturday night, before he could be shifted.
News spread that he might have died of COVID-19.
This kept his relatives and friends away. The man’s children called gram panchayat and health department officers to come to their rescue. But nobody turned up.
Finally, by Sunday evening, the man’s two sons took the body on a bicycle from their house in Gandhi Nagar to the graveyard outside the village. One of them told reporters that government officers did not respond in time.
