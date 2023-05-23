Body retrieved from Bhadra canal

May 23, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Shivamogga

The body of a girl, who drowned in the Bhadra canal near Lakkavalli in Tarikere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on Sunday evening, was traced on Tuesday afternoon. Shamaveni’s body was found near Nayisatta Halla, about five kilometres from the place where she had drowned along with two relatives.

Lakkavalli PSI H. Manjunath told The Hindu that the body was traced due to the continuous efforts of the police and the staff from the Fire and Emergency Services.

Ravi, 31, and his two nieces, Ananya, 17, and Shamaveni, 16, drowned while playing in the water on Sunday evening. By Monday evening, the police and Fire and Emergency Services staff had retrieved the bodies of Ananya and Ravi. The search operations to trace Shamaveni’s body resumed on Tuesday morning. By the time they could trace the body, it was 3 p.m.