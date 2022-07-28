Body recovered

A person who had gone missing for a week was found dead in Hemavathi river near Shiragavara in Alur taluk. The deceased has been identified as Anand, 41, of Tarik Bayalu village in Yeslur hobli of Sakleshpur taluk.

Anand had gone missing on July 20. His brother Mahesh filed a missing complaint with Sakleshpur police on July 23.

During the investigation it was revealed that Anand was murdered by T.D. Dinesh, 26, and Hemavaraju, 24, of Tarik Bayalu village. The accused had picked up an argument with Anand on July 20 and murdered him after hitting him with a cane. Later they threw the body into the Hemavathi.

Fire and Emergency Services staff from Sakleshpur searched for the body in the water and recovered the body, said a press release issued by the police on Thursday.