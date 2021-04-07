Body of youth found in Hassan

Hassan

07 April 2021 07:23 IST

A 22-year-old youth was allegedly murdered in Hassan.

The incident came to light on Monday, when the body of Manoj alias Manu, a resident of Doddamandiganahalli near Hassan, was found near Kandali.

The Hassan Rural Police have registered a case based on a complaint by Manoj’s mother Shobha.

The police have suspected it to be a case of murder for personal rivalry.