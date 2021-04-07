KarnatakaHassan 07 April 2021 07:23 IST
Body of youth found in Hassan
Updated: 07 April 2021 07:23 IST
A 22-year-old youth was allegedly murdered in Hassan.
The incident came to light on Monday, when the body of Manoj alias Manu, a resident of Doddamandiganahalli near Hassan, was found near Kandali.
The Hassan Rural Police have registered a case based on a complaint by Manoj’s mother Shobha.
The police have suspected it to be a case of murder for personal rivalry.
