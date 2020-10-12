Body of woman swept away in floodwaters found on tree branch

KALABURAGI

12 October 2020 19:53 IST

Heavy rain for the third day in a row throws life out of gear in Kalaburagi district

A 40-year-old woman was washed away in flash floods when she tried to cross a swirling rivulet at Maragutti Tanda in Kamalapur taluk in Kalaburagi on Sunday evening. The body was found stuck in a tree branch half a kilometre away on Monday.

Shanta Bai Rathod, who went to pluck custard apple from a mountainous area in Maragutti, was swept away in the waters as the flow in the rivulet rose rapidly due to continuous rain in the last 24 hours.

Continuous rainfall for the third day threw life out of gear and left a majority of roads battered in Kalaburagi district. Beginning with the heavy downpour on Saturday evening, parts of the district witnessed heavy and moderate rainfall till Monday evening. The district recorded 20.4 mm rainfall between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, and 16 mm rainfall on the night of Sunday till Monday morning.

In the last 48 hours, the district recorded 36 mm rainfall against a normal rainfall of 30 mm, according to India Meteorological Department.

Chincholi taluk reported the highest rainfall of 35 mm, followed by Kamalapur taluk with 25 mm rainfall.

Rainfall recorded in Aland, Afzalpur, Chittapur, Jewargi, Kalgi and Sedam taluks was between 10 mm and 15 mm. Yaddrami and Shahbad taluks recorded rainfall of 5 mm and 4 mm, respectively.

Overflowing rivulets submerged standing crops in several areas and damaged an embankment, while roads were inundated and water entered houses in various parts of the district.

The water level in some areas in Chincholi taluk was knee high, while in the Afzalpur Bus Stand locality, the water level was above waist level. Video footage of an elderly man struggling in the flowing currents in Afzalpur town was doing the rounds on social media.

The overflowing Kagina submerged the bridge near Malkhed in Sedam taluk cutting off major transportation connectivity between the State and Telangana.