Shirur landslip: Body of Kerala truck driver missing since July 16 found in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka

Truck driver Arjun’s body and vehicle found in Gangavali river

Updated - September 25, 2024 04:44 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau
A dredger was used to pull up the truck from Gangavali river, at Shirur in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka on September 25, 2024.

A dredger was used to pull up the truck from Gangavali river, at Shirur in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka on September 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A team of divers and dredgers found the body of Arjun, a truck driver from Kerala, and his vehicle in the Gangavali river at Shirur in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka on September 25. The truck and driver Arjun were reported missing on July 16 following a landslip amidst heavy rains in coastal Karnataka.

The team was able to locate the mangled vehicle and recover the body from the cabin, after a six-day operation. Superintendent of Police M. Narayana has confirmed the identity of the body.

Kerala truck with driver's body fished out from Gangavali river
The operation to search for and rescue a truck driver trapped under mud by a landslip in Gangavali river, near Shirur in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, was finallly concluded on September 25. The truck and its driver, Arjun, are from Kerala. They were caught in a landslip on July 16. | Video Credit: The Hindu

The location was calculated by former navy officer Indra Balan and his team. They had suggested that the rescuers look for the vehicle behind the shop of Lakshman Naik. A dredger was used to pull up the truck, officials said.

As many as 11 persons had lost their lives in the landslip of July 16 following heavy rains in coastal Karnataka. Bodies of two persons — Jagannath and Lokesh — are yet to be found.

Published - September 25, 2024 04:34 pm IST

