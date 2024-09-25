A team of divers and dredgers found the body of Arjun, a truck driver from Kerala, and his vehicle in the Gangavali river at Shirur in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka on September 25. The truck and driver Arjun were reported missing on July 16 following a landslip amidst heavy rains in coastal Karnataka.

The team was able to locate the mangled vehicle and recover the body from the cabin, after a six-day operation. Superintendent of Police M. Narayana has confirmed the identity of the body.

The location was calculated by former navy officer Indra Balan and his team. They had suggested that the rescuers look for the vehicle behind the shop of Lakshman Naik. A dredger was used to pull up the truck, officials said.

As many as 11 persons had lost their lives in the landslip of July 16 following heavy rains in coastal Karnataka. Bodies of two persons — Jagannath and Lokesh — are yet to be found.