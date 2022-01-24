Karnataka

Body of Sagar travel operator found in river

Authorities initiated a search in the Sharavathi river in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district after the car of Prakash, owner of Prakash Travels in Sagar, was found at Pataguppe Bridge.  

The body of Prakash, owner of Prakash Travels in Sagar, was found in Sharavathi river near Pataguppe Bridge in Hosanagar taluk in Shivamogga district on January 24. He had been missing since January 21.

Following a complaint by his family members, police had begun to search for him. His vehicle was found at Pataguppe Bridge, prompting the police, and Fire and Emergency Services staff to initiate a search in the surrounding area.

Prakash, owner of Prakash Travels in Sagar, was reported missing on January 21, 2022.

With the help of local people, the body was retrieved from the water on January 24 morning. Sagar police are investigating the case.

According to sources, Prakash had incurred losses as he could not operate buses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Those in distress and having suicidal thoughts can call up the State’s helpline 104)


