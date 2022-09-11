Body of missing youth found

Special Correspondent Belagavi
September 11, 2022 20:15 IST

The police have found the body of a youth who went missing three days ago in a stream in Kolavi of Belagavi district.

After a complaint by relatives of 25-year-old Dandappa Maladinni, the police launched a search in the stream. They suspected that he may have fallen into the stream.

It is said that he had taken shelter under a tree when he was returning from the field. But he was washed away. He was earlier seen by some villagers who then informed his relatives, the police said.

