Body of missing tribal man found partially devoured in Karnataka forest 

The body was found in Bandipur tiger reserve

December 12, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The body was found in Bandipur tiger reserve in south Karnataka.

The body was found in Bandipur tiger reserve in south Karnataka. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

The discovery of a partially devoured body of a 50-year-old man in Bandipur Tiger Reserve on December 11 has raised suspicion among Forest Department officials that he might have been attacked by a tiger when he ventured into the forest for collecting firewood.

Confirming the incident, Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director Ramesh Kumar said a search was launched after Basavaiah, who belongs to a Jenukuruba tribal group, was reported missing since December 10. His body was found on a hillock in Kundakere range in Jakkahalli beat.

“We had to trek nearly three kilometres to reach the body. The body was found partially devoured. We are trying to ascertain if he was attacked by an animal,” he said.

