Body of missing student found in Hassan district

Expert swimmers on Thursday managed to trace the body of a student who drowned in the Hemavathi river at Sakleshpur on Wednesday. The search for another student, who is also missing, was on till late in the evening on Thursday.

Prasad, 17, and Dhammanand, 16, both PU students who were staying at BCM Hostel, went missing after they went to swim in the river on Wednesday afternoon. The local police rushed to the spot and began the search operation with the help of the Fire and Emergency Services personnel.

As the search operations did not yield any result, expert swimmers from Nelyadi in Dakshina Kannada were requested to join the operation. They reached the town on Thursday and managed to fish out Dhammanand’s body.

Another drowning

In another incident, a 14-year-old boy drowned in a tank at Mudigere village in Belur taluk on Wednesday. Harshitha, son of Rajashekhar of Mudigere, had taken cattle to the tank when he slipped into the water. His body was found on Thursday.