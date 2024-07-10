GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Body of missing boy found in Hassan

Published - July 10, 2024 07:04 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Railway staff and the police on Wednesday recover the body of a boy who went missing on Tuesday.

Railway staff and the police on Wednesday recover the body of a boy who went missing on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

An 11-year-old boy, who went missing on Tuesday, was found dead near the railway tracks at the industrial area in Hassan on Wednesday.

Kushal, son of Venkatesh and Rupa, residents of Chikkahonnenahalli near Hassan, was not seen on Tuesday evening. His parents looked for him in the locality and later filed a missing complaint with the Hassan Rural Police.

On Wednesday, Railway staff noticed a body near the tracks close to the HPCL unit in the industrial area. Later, the police reached the spot and got Kushal’s parents to identify the body.

Marks of injury were visible on the body. Kushal’s parents and relatives suspect it to be a case of murder.

The police have taken up an investigation.

