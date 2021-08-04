Karnataka

Body found

The body of a person who had fallen into Bhadra river accidentally at Vashishta Teertha in Kanchinakere near Kalasa four days ago was found near Haluvalli, about five kilometres away, on Wednesday. The members of the State Disaster Response Force, Fire and Emergency Services, scuba divers, police personnel had worked for more than 72 hours to trace the body.

Rudresh, 35, a resident of Bengaluru, had fallen on August 1while he was taking pictures.

Superintendent of Police Akshay M.Hakay has appealed to the tourists visiting Chikkamagaluru district to be careful as the waterbodies were in spate. The public can call up the helpline 112 whenever they face trouble due to heavy rains, he said.


