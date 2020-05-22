Body found near bridge

Tumakuru

22 May 2020 13:12 IST

The body of a man was found near Batawadi bridge in Tumakuru on Friday. The police said that the man has been identified as Madhusudan of Kanakapura in Ramanagaram district. He was working as truck driver. Kyatsandra police visited the spot and are investigating the case. They have registered a case in this regard and suspect that it is a case of murder.

