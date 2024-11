The police are investigating Monday’s death of a man in Honnihal village near Belagavi airport in Sambra village.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim is yet to be identified.

Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang, who visited the spot, said that prima facie it seems the victim was bludgeoned to death with a stone.

A local resident informed the Marihal Police of the body.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.