Body found near Bandipur; tiger attack suspected

The body of a man allegedly mauled by a carnivore was found at Madapatna on the border of Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Wednesday.
The incident has shocked the villagers in the area as they had heaved a sigh of relief after the capture of a male tiger that was suspected to have killed two persons and many cattle in Gundlupet taluk. The captured tiger has been housed in the rescue centre in Mysuru.
Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director T. Balachandra told The Hindu that the post-mortem has to confirm whether the deceased was attacked by a wild animal. “We will await police investigation as it is a case of unnatural death.”
The deceased has been identified as Mahadeva Shetti, aged about 60 years. His family members suspected that a wild animal, mostly a tiger, would have mauled him to death.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.