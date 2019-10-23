Body found near Bandipur; tiger attack suspected

The body of a man allegedly mauled by a carnivore was found at Madapatna on the border of Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Wednesday.

The incident has shocked the villagers in the area as they had heaved a sigh of relief after the capture of a male tiger that was suspected to have killed two persons and many cattle in Gundlupet taluk. The captured tiger has been housed in the rescue centre in Mysuru.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director T. Balachandra told The Hindu that the post-mortem has to confirm whether the deceased was attacked by a wild animal. “We will await police investigation as it is a case of unnatural death.”

The deceased has been identified as Mahadeva Shetti, aged about 60 years. His family members suspected that a wild animal, mostly a tiger, would have mauled him to death.