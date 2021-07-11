Body found in stream

A farmer was drowned in a stream in Kuratahalli near Sindagi in Vijayapura. Basavantraya Ambagol (55) went missing on Thursday. It was suspected that he had drowned in the stream. A team of police and SDRF personnel found the body on Sunday. He must have died on Thursday, the police said. Tahsildar Sanjiv Kumar Madar supervised the operation.
