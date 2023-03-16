Body found in drum: Murder case cracked, victim’s brother-in-law on the run

March 16, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The railway police cracked the murder case of a woman who was strangled to death and her body stuffed in a plastic drum that was found abandoned outside the Baiyappanahalli railway station entrance on Sunday.

The police arrested Kamaal, 21, Tanvir, 28, and Shakib, 25, natives of Bihar and labourers working in city market, while the prime accused Nawab and his four associates are on the run. Efforts are on to track them down, said Soumyalatha, Superintendent of Police, Railways, who headed the investigations.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when RPF personnel, who were on rounds, found the abandoned drum and the highly decomposed body of a woman stuffed inside. Based on the complaint, the Baiyappanahalli police registered a case of murder and followed the clues before tracking down the three accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

The probe revealed that the deceased Tamanna, 27, was married to Afroz, a physically challenged man from Bihar, in 2020, but later dumped him to elope with her husband’s cousin Intiqab to Bengaluru. Intiqab was working as an AC mechanic in Jigani. He married Tamanna and was living with her for the last eight months.

Nawab, the elder brother of Intiqab, came to know about this and was furious at Tamanna for spoiling the reputation of the family and also the life of his brother. As per the plan, Nawab invited the couple for lunch and later threatened Intiqab to go home as they are sending Tamanna to her hometown by train. Intiqab tried to resist, following which he was threatened by Nawab with dire consequences .

Scared by this, Intiqab returned home alone and the accused later threatned her and strangled her to death before packing her body in a drum with an intention to transport it to Bihar to cook up a story and create an alibi. The accused even broke the legs of the victim so that it could fit into the drum and sealed it properly, said the police.

When the accused reached Baiyappanahalli railway station, they noticed heavy rush and police presence. Sensing danger, they left the drum at the entrance and escaped in an autorickshaw.

Th police, who swung into action, found a sticker and address on the drum, which helped them zero in on the accused, Ms. Soumyalatha said. A team of RPF personnel led by Devanshu, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Bengaluru division, helped the police in cracking the case, she added.

Meanwhile, Intiqab after waiting for two days and worried about Tamanna, called her sister to confirm whether she had reached home. Intiqab then tried to reach his brother, but to no avail. He then went in search of him to his house in Kalasipalya.

Plainclothes policemen, who were keeping a watch at the house, detained Intiqab and brought him for questioning. “So far, there is no evidence about his involvement in the crime, but investigations are on,” a police officer said. The police are also awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death, the police added.

DG&IGP Praveen Sood appreciated the police team for cracking the case and announced a cash reward. The incident had created panic among the general public following rumours of a serial killer on the prowl as two such cases of women being killed and packed in drums and a gunny bag were reported in different police stations since December last year.