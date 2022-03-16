Body found in a car
A fully burnt dead body was found in a car that was set ablaze near Belwadi in Arkalgud taluk on Tuesday.
The local residents noticed a charred car abandoned near the village and informed the police. The police reached the spot and found a body inside the car. The body was burnt beyond recognition.
It is suspected that someone murdered the person and in order to avoid getting caught by the police set ablaze the car after placing the body inside. Konanur Police have registered a complaint based on the statement given by a resident of the village.
