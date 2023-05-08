ADVERTISEMENT

Body, eyes, skin donated

May 08, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Family members of Neminath Kunne, senior lawyer who passed away recently, have donated his body, eyes and skin to the KLE sSociety’s organ banks.

Mr. Kunne had served for long as the legal advisor to the KLE Society.

His eyes, donated to the KLE Eye Bank, would be used for treating the blind. The skin donated to KLE Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hopital Rotary Skin Bank would be used in treating burn victims. The body would be used to teach medical students in KAHER JNMC medical college.

Bailhongal-based Dr. Ramannanavar Charitable Trust facilitated the donations.

College principal N.S. Mahantshetti, eye bank co-coordinator Shivanand Bubanale, HOD, Anatomy, Shilpa Bhimhali, skin bank coordinator Rajesh Pawar and trust founder Mahantesh Ramannavar have thanked the donor family. Details of body donation can be had from the trust 9242496497.

