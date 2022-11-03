Body exhumed after woman raises suspicions over her daughter’s death

The police, on Wednesday, exhumed the body of 34-year-old Sangeetha, who died on October 8 and was buried, and collected samples from the corpse and sent them to a laboratory for a forensics report. Tahsildar of Shahapur Madhuraj Kudligi was present.

The body was exhumed after Vimalabai, mother of Sangeetha and a native of Dandoti in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district, gave a written complaint to the Shahapur Police raising suspicions over the death of her daughter.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 174 (c) of the Criminal Procedure Code and referred the matter to Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub-Division for an order.

Assistant Commissioner Shalam Hussain passed an order asking the police to exhume the body and collect samples for medical examination, in the presence of the Tahsildar.

In the complaint, Vimalabai has stated that her daughter was not happy at her in-laws house as she was facing harassment by her husband Veeresh Shantappa Ulli and his family.

On October 8, Veeresh Ulli’s brother Mallikarjun sent a message stating that Sangeetha had suffered a heart attack. A few minutes later, when Vimalabai’s son enquired with Mallikarjun the health condition of Sangeetha, it came to be known that she died of a heart attack.

Vimalamma then gave the complaint on October 13 to Shahapur Police asking them to exhume the body and conduct a medical examination to establish the reason for Sangeetha’s death.

When asked, Mr. Kudligi told The Hindu that as per the order passed by the Assistant Commissioner, the police, in his presence, exhumed the body. Doctors, who were present at the spot, collected samples from the body and sent them for examination. “We are waiting for a medical report. We will take further action based on the report,” he added.

CMC staff were also present when the body was exhumed.