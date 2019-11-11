Karnataka

Body donated

more-in

Relatives of Sushma Makarand Bapat (55), a resident of Ganeshpur in Belagavi, have donated her body and skin to KLE Prabhakar Kore Hospital and KLE Rotary skin bank.

The body was transferred to the institutions on Saturday. Giants Eye Foundation and Dr. Ramannavar Charitable Trust felicitated the donations.

The body will be used by students of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College to study anatomy and conduct research. The skin will be stored for five years to treat burn patients, said Mahantesh Ramannavar, founder of the trust.

Hospital Medical Director M.V. Jali, principal N.S. Mahantashetti, plastic surgeon, and in-charge of Skin Bank Rajesh S. Pawar, and others were present. The Trust can be contacted for details on body donation at 9242496497.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
medical research
Belgaum
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2019 12:57:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/body-donated/article29939318.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY