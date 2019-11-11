Body donated

Relatives of Sushma Makarand Bapat (55), a resident of Ganeshpur in Belagavi, have donated her body and skin to KLE Prabhakar Kore Hospital and KLE Rotary skin bank.

The body was transferred to the institutions on Saturday. Giants Eye Foundation and Dr. Ramannavar Charitable Trust felicitated the donations.

The body will be used by students of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College to study anatomy and conduct research. The skin will be stored for five years to treat burn patients, said Mahantesh Ramannavar, founder of the trust.

Hospital Medical Director M.V. Jali, principal N.S. Mahantashetti, plastic surgeon, and in-charge of Skin Bank Rajesh S. Pawar, and others were present. The Trust can be contacted for details on body donation at 9242496497.