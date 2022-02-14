Body donated for research

Family members of Leeladevi Chandrashekhar Humbarwadi, 79, have decided to donate her body to medical education and research.

Mrs. Humbarwadi expired recently. Her body was donated to Anatomy Department of KAHER’S Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) Belagavi.

Principal N.S. Mahantshetti and Shilpa Bhimhali, Head of the Department of Anatomy, have thanked the donor family. Bailhongal-based Dr. Ramannanavar Charitable Trust felicitated the donation. Interested prospective donors may contact the Trust (+91 92424 96497), said a release.