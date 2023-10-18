HamberMenu
Body donated for medical education and research in Belagavi

October 18, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Family members of an 88-year-old retired headmaster donated his body for medical education in Gokak of Belagavi district on Tuesday.

Appasaheb Ramappa Rajagoli had expressed his desire to donate his body for medical education. As per his wishes, his relatives donated the body to the Department of Anatomy in KAHER’S Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) for medical education and research.

It was facilitated by Bailhongal-based Dr. Ramannavar Charitable Trust. For more information about organ and body donations, the trust can be contacted on Ph: 9242496497.

