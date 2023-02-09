Body camera footage disprove allegations of harassment made by couple, claim police

February 09, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

A couple who were caught riding without helmets and having pending fines, reportedly created a ruckus alleging harassment by Jayanagar traffic policemen, but the body cameras the personnel wore reportedly saved the two policemen from an inquiry.

The incident occurred two days ago when the couple identified as Mallesh and Mangala were confronted by the police. While the police found a total of ₹5,000 pending fines against the vehicle number and insisted they pay up at least a part of it to take their vehicle, the couple refused and cited a medical emergency.

The couple’s son Rajesh, who rushed to the spot, raised a complaint on the Bengaluru Traffic Police social media handles and even called media persons, before whom, the couple accused the policemen of harassing them. They alleged that Mangala’s blood pressure fluctuated and she collapsed because of the harassment.

Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, DCP, Traffic West, ordered a probe. The Jayanagar traffic police called Rajesh and recorded his statement and summoned the ASI , Shivaswamy, and his colleague who have been accused of the harassment.

The police checked their body cameras and said the footage showed that the allegations made by the couple were baseless. The couple also failed to produce medical records to show their health was affected due to harassment. Traffic police are now contemplating initiating action against the couple.

“The body cameras worn by the traffic police are always switched on to ensure transparency and that has saved the day for the policemen, who were falsely accused of harassment,” Mr. Jain said.