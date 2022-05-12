Bodies recovered (Follow-up of morning report)

:

The bodies of a girl and her brother, who had gone missing on Wednesday, after they went to swim in the Bhadra Canal at Agaradahalli near Holehonnur in Bhadravathi taluk, have been traced.

Chandana, 12, and Harsha, 10, had gone swimming in the canal with their uncle Kuberappa and two other children – Swathi and Varamahalakshmi. All four children faced difficulty a few minutes after they got into the water. The local people rescued two girls, while Chandana and Harsha went missing.

With the help of the Fire and Emergency Services, the local people searched for them on Wednesday. As their efforts did not yield any result, they continued the efforts on Thursday.

“By this evening our staff could trace both the bodies. They were found at a distance away from the place where they got into the water”, said B.R. Ashok Kumar, District Fire Officer of Shivamogga. A team of Fire and Emergency Services staff from Bhadravati had rushed to the spot with a boat.