Bodies of woman, three children found in pond in Karnataka
Bodies found in a farm pond in Toravi Tanda in Vijayapura district
The bodies of a woman and her three children were found in Toravi Tanda in Vijayapura district of Karnataka on June 15 night.
The deceased are Anita Pintu Jadhav, 27, and her children Praveen, 6, Sudeep, 4, and Mamadika, 2.
Their bodies were found in a farm pond.
Police said Anita’s parents had told them that she had decided to take the drastic step after suffering cruelty at the hands of her husband and in-laws.
A case has been registered. A post-mortem report is awaited.
( Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)
