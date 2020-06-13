Bodies of two fishermen found

The bodies of two fishermen who had gone missing two days ago in Krishna river in Siddapur village of Kolhar taluk were recovered on Saturday.
Parashuram Lamani (36) and Lakshman Lamani (39) had gone missing after the coracle they were using for fishing, overturned due to heavy winds. While the two drowned, another fisherman, Akshay Lamani, swam ashore.
After the incident, a rescue operation was launched but the bodies could not be recovered. However, on Saturday the bodies were finally found.
On June 9, another fisherman of the taluk had drowned. Kolhar police have registered case.
