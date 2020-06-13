Karnataka

Bodies of two fishermen found

The bodies of two fishermen who had gone missing two days ago in Krishna river in Siddapur village of Kolhar taluk were recovered on Saturday.

Parashuram Lamani (36) and Lakshman Lamani (39) had gone missing after the coracle they were using for fishing, overturned due to heavy winds. While the two drowned, another fisherman, Akshay Lamani, swam ashore.

After the incident, a rescue operation was launched but the bodies could not be recovered. However, on Saturday the bodies were finally found.

On June 9, another fisherman of the taluk had drowned. Kolhar police have registered case.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 13, 2020 3:09:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bodies-of-two-fishermen-found/article31819772.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY