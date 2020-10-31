Bodies of two children retrieved from river

The children were washed away when they went for a swim

The police retrieved the bodies of two children who had been washed away in the Malaprabha in Bachinagudda village in Bagalkot district on Friday.

Mahantesh Hiremath (12) and Praveen Ronad (11) were washed away when they went for a swim in the river near their village on Thursday.

A team of police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel located the bodies two kilometres away from the village on Friday. A case has been registered.

Theft

A gang of men struck at a medical shop in Inam Hongal village in Belagavi district and took away a box of masks, along with some medicine and cash.

The shop owner said in his police complaint that the gang which had opened his shop door using duplicate keys had taken away the box of masks and a pack of pain relieving medicine. It had also taken away ₹ 6,000 that was in the cash box. A case has been registered.