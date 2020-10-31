Bodies of two children retrieved from river

The police retrieved the bodies of two children who had been washed away in the Malaprabha in Bachinagudda village in Bagalkot district on Friday.
Mahantesh Hiremath (12) and Praveen Ronad (11) were washed away when they went for a swim in the river near their village on Thursday.
A team of police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel located the bodies two kilometres away from the village on Friday. A case has been registered.
Theft
A gang of men struck at a medical shop in Inam Hongal village in Belagavi district and took away a box of masks, along with some medicine and cash.
The shop owner said in his police complaint that the gang which had opened his shop door using duplicate keys had taken away the box of masks and a pack of pain relieving medicine. It had also taken away ₹ 6,000 that was in the cash box. A case has been registered.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath