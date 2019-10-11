Bodies of three youths traced

A team of National Disaster Response Force and Fire and Emergency Services staff, on Thursday, traced the bodies of three persons who drowned in Yagachi river near Hunasavalli in Alur taluk on Tuesday.

The NDRF team joined the search operations on Thursday following protests by the local people over the delay in tracing the bodies. Rathan, 24, of Hunsavalli, was found dead about 500 metres from the spot where he and his friends got into the water to swim. His body was found around 10 a.m. The search operation continued till 4.30 p.m. and the teams found the bodies of Bhimaraj and Manu near Hampanaguppe, about 10 km from Hunasavalli.

K. Ranganath, District Fire Officer, told The Hindu that the bodies had been washed away as the river was in spate. The bodies were handed over to the families after formalities. The relatives and local people had gathered in big numbers.

A team of five youths, all friends, had gone for a swim in the river on Tuesday afternoon.