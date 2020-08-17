Bodies of three fishermen found

The bodies of three of the four fishermen who went missing when their boat capsized near Koderi fishing harbour in Udupi district on Sunday were found on Monday.
The deceased are Naga Kharvi, Lakshman Kharvi and Chandrasekhar Kharvi. A search is on for Manjunath Kharvi.
The Udupi district police said Naga Kharvi, 55, was a resident of Karkikali, Uppunda, in the district. His nephew Bharkar Kharvi on Sunday filed a complaint with the Byndoor police stating that his uncle had gone fishing in the morning as the Arabian Sea was calm, along with 11 others on a boat called Sagarashree.
When the sea became rough by afternoon, they began returning to Koderi fishing harbour.
However, while entering the breakwater channel of Yedamavinahole to reach the harbour, their boat capsized and hit the breakwater wall.
While eight swam to safety, his uncle and the other three went missing, the complainant said.
Naga Kharvi’s body was found at around 9 a.m. on Monday on the seashore, the police said and added that the two other bodies were traced later.
Byndoor police have registered a case of unnatural death.
