Bodies of missing trio retrieved in Sharavati backwaters in Sagar taluk

The bodies of three people, who drowned in Sharavati backwaters near Kalasavalli in Sagar taluk, were retrieved in the morning on November 14.

A team of expert swimmers led by Ishwar Malpe reached the place early in the morning. The local administration had sought their cooperation to trace the bodies. The team succeeded in taking out the bodies after searching the backwaters for about an hour.

On November 13 evening, a five-member group was crossing the backwaters on a coracle. Of these, three persons were reported missing in the backwaters after the coracle overturned. They were Chetan, 28, of Sigandur, Sandeep, 30, of Hulidevarabana, and Raju, 28, of Ginivara.

The other two succeeded in swimming back to the bank.

