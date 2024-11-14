 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bodies of missing trio retrieved in Sharavati backwaters in Sagar taluk

On November 13 evening, a five-member group was crossing the backwaters on a coracle. Of these, three persons were reported missing in the backwaters after the coracle overturned

Published - November 14, 2024 04:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of villages around Sharavati backwaters in Sagar taluk in Karnataka depend on ferries for their daily commute.

Residents of villages around Sharavati backwaters in Sagar taluk in Karnataka depend on ferries for their daily commute. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

The bodies of three people, who drowned in Sharavati backwaters near Kalasavalli in Sagar taluk, were retrieved in the morning on November 14. 

A team of expert swimmers led by Ishwar Malpe reached the place early in the morning. The local administration had sought their cooperation to trace the bodies. The team succeeded in taking out the bodies after searching the backwaters for about an hour. 

On November 13 evening, a five-member group was crossing the backwaters on a coracle. Of these, three persons were reported missing in the backwaters after the coracle overturned. They were Chetan, 28, of Sigandur, Sandeep, 30, of Hulidevarabana, and Raju, 28, of Ginivara.

The other two succeeded in swimming back to the bank.

Published - November 14, 2024 04:22 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.