Bodies of missing fishermen found

Bodies of all four fishermen, who went missing after the boat they were going capsized in rough sea near Byndoor in Udupi, have been found on Monday.

Manjunath Kharvi (38), Laxman Kharvi (34), Shekar Kharvi (35) and Nagaraj Kharvi (46) were among the batch of 24 who had gone for fishing in two traditional fishing boats from Koderi fishing harbour in Byndoor taluk. One of the two boats carrying 12 fishermen capsized at the mouth of breakwater where Yedamavinahole joins the sea on Sunday afternoon. Eight fishermen swam to safety while the four went missing.

A team of Coastal Security Police personnel and local fishermen led by CSP Inspector Sandeep carried out the search operation.

The team on Monday first found body of Nagaraj. Subsequently they found bodies of Shekar and Laxman. Late in the evening they found body of Manjunath one kilometre to the South of Koderi.