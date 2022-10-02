Bodies of four women washed away in Koppal stream recovered

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
October 02, 2022 19:50 IST

The bodies of four women who were washed away in a stream near Sankanur in Yelburga taluk of Koppal district late on Saturday were recovered on Sunday.

The victims were identified as 28-year-old Girija, 32-year-old Bhuvaneshwari, 22-year-old Veena and 40-year-old Rekha, all belonged to a Patil family in Sankanur.

The last rites were performed in the village on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the State government has announced ₹5 lakh each compensation to the families of the victims.

As per information provided by Yelburga Police, the tragedy occurred when the women, unaware of the depth and current in the stream, were trying to cross it on foot after finishing their work in an agricultural field.

The Sankanur villagers held the government responsible for the tragedy stating that the administration has not paid any attention to their demand for building a bridge across the stream.

They even gheraoed Mines and Geology Minister and Yelburga MLA Halappa Achar when he visited the village to meet the families of the victims.

