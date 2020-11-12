Bodies of elderly man, wife retrieved from NLBC

The bodies of an elderly man and his wife who, on Tuesday, were washed away in the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal near Malnur village in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district after their car tumbled into the canal while taking a reverse turn were retrieved on Wednesday.
Their names were given as Sharanagowda Biradar (61) and Janaki Birdar (55).
The couple’s son Pawan Biradar (35) drowned and his body was retrieved on Tuesday itself.
Meanwhile, Pawan Birdar’s wife Prema escaped with their three-year-old daughter Krithika by swimming across the canal, sources said.
The family from Bannatti village in Sindgi taluk of Vijayapura district had come to see land for purchase near Hunsagi.
A case has been registered in the Hunsagi Police Station.
