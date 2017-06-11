BOCI to host first national conclave of road passenger transport operators

In what could be the first attempt to bring all road passenger transport operators on one platform, the Bus Operators Confederation of India (BOCI) has organised a three-day event, Prawaas, in Mumbai from July 28.

BOCI intends to encompass operators of tourist buses, stage carriage buses, school buses, employee buses, maxi-cabs and tourist taxis under its ambit, said Prasanna Patwardhan, president of the confederation. He was interacting with presspersons on the sidelines of a curtain-raiser for Prawaas here recently.

Unorganised sector

The road passenger transport industry has been an unorganised sector though separate associations for respective categories of transport exist at district and State-levels, said Mr. Patwardhan.

As such, the industry lacked the ability to bargain with the government and other agencies and also the powers to offer comfortable services to passengers.

The BOCI came into existence last year and has already made an impact. It was invited for discussions with the NITI Aayog. Individual associations limited their bargaining to respective fields and a majority of demands with the authorities were ‘don’ts’ rather than ‘dos’. As such, the confederation seeks to move forward with a positive approach to issues concerning the entire industry, he noted.

Several initiatives

Mr. Patwardhan said Prawaas intends to explore opportunities of growth in public-private partnerships in services and infrastructure development. It would also bring in newer technologies, innovation, products, and services to stakeholders. Experts in public transport from different countries would enlighten the participants with global best practices in public transportation. Prawaas also aims to facilitate dialogue with State and Union government authorities for the harmonisation of a regulatory framework and to promote ease of doing business, he added.

The event would have delegates from all States in the country and 10 other countries, representatives of over 3,000 bus and car operators, more than 80 expert speakers, and about 150 exhibitors.

The BOCI would also confer awards on private sector operators, public sector operators, government special purpose vehicles, and otherson the occasion. Karnataka Bus Operators Federation office-bearers Sadanand Chatra, K. Rajavarma Ballal and Jayaprakashw were present.