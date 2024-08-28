‘Bob Marley from Kodihalli’ receives good response in Shivamogga

Noted young theatre director K.P. Lakshman’s latest Kannada play ‘Bob Marley from Kodihalli’, staged in Shivamogga on Tuesday, left many in the audience moved. Three characters of the play — a singer, a teacher, and a stand-up comedian – captivated the audience with their compelling performances.

Three individuals with Dalit backgrounds, struggling to build a career in an urban locality, rent a house, and introduce themselves as vegetarians only to secure a place to live. The play revolves around their stories and the struggles in life.

The singer, who identifies as Bob Marley from Kodihalli, knows that suffixing the village name to his own was a burden. He was forced to perform the rituals forced upon his community over the centuries as a boy. Among others from his locality, he watched entertainment programmes on the village chieftain’s verandah.

The character who wants to become a successful stand-up comedian conveys his story by expressing his fascination for fireflies hiding light and darkness within.

The teacher’s account of her life and how the actors presented it enhanced the overall experience.

The play aptly makes references to the writings of B.R. Ambedkar, Rohith Vemula, and poet N.K. Hanumanthaiah. The content, presentation, performance, and music left the audience impressed. K. Chandrashekhar, Shwetha Rani and Bharath Dingri delivered their roles with authenticity and depth. The audience, after the show, were in the queue to congratulate the actors and the director.

K.P. Lakshman, the director, who has already won appreciation for ‘Daklakatha Devi Kavya’, ‘We the People’ and a few other plays, participated in the interaction with the audience after the show. The director said he faced the challenge of conveying the stories or myths associated with the Dalits through his play. “Conveying the Ramayana or Mahabharata is not a difficult task. However, the stories associated with Dalits require special efforts to be presented on stage. As we staged the play, we understood that readers were familiar with these stories as well, but they had just ignored them,” he opined.

The show was jointly organised by Rangabelaku, a theatre group, Aharnishi, a publication house; and Milinda, a cultural organisation in Shivamogga.

